In true WTMJ Nights fashion, we start one place and end up in another.

Scott begins talking about jobs requiring employees to return to work rather than work out of their home, or they will be fired. It quickly turns from that, into water wipeouts. Callers call in to give their most harrowing stories from their battle with the water.

From that to a civics test! Scott explains how the political divisiveness in our country has encouraged people to look up how exactly our government works. We have random callers call in to take their civic tests. Do they pass? Plus, Panacake’s Packers Promo Breakdown, Great Scott! Cross-talk with Matt Pauley and so much more!

A 2-hour edition of WTMJ Nights, commercial-free, can be heard right here!