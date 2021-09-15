A full 3-hour edition of the show brings all the punchlines, laughs, stories, recognitions, myths, and everything else that is promised on WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras. The program opens with Scott voicing his stance on emojis & jerseys in practically the same breath. And folks, he doesn’t hold back. We also have our second edition of Radio City MythBunkers featuring our very own Steve Wexler to give his side of the story of a rumor going around about a caller being upset with him during one of his overnight shifts. Also, we have an impromptu Australian Submarine version of Punchlines. Great Scott! Pancake gets recognized in public. And so much more!

Radio City MythBunkers: Reverend Blue Jeans

Australian Nuclear Submarines



Scott’s trip to the ‘Jersey Poor’