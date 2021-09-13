A full 3-hour edition of the big program!

We start by asking one of the most important poll questions there is to ask; would you rather have a feral cat fall on your head? Or would you rather a storm drain open up and dump on your head? We put the poll to the listeners! We also do the clean-up job and talk about how poor of a performance the Packers showed in their season opener last night. In the spirit of the Packers stinking, we decided to look inward. We talk about the times we’ve taken our biggest “L” in our lives. Scott even shares one of his biggest microphone mishaps! Plus, Great Scott! Poll results, talk of game shows to celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of our favorites, laughs, and so much more!

Full episode commercial-free right here!

Scott’s worst microphone moment

Great Scott: toilet trained cows & fast food fowls

Feral Cat vs Storm Drain