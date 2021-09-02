It is the world debut of WTMJ Nights at the world’s biggest music festival. Scott begins fielding calls from listeners about what makes Summerfest so special to them. Also in this show, a discussion about high school anxieties. With school back in session, Scott talks about his biggest worries of the first days in high school. Listeners chime in with their stories about hallways, gym class, and more! Plus, Scott talks baseball with Matt Pauley for not one, but two segments folks! A fun-packed Summerfest-themed show on the Summerfest grounds! Enjoy the full episode right here: