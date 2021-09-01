A quick show but none less on-brand for us. We get down to business asking if anyone has heard of ‘Rabbit Rabbit Rabbit’ as a good-luck wish to the turning of the month. Also an update on the location to where the Packers will open up their 2021-22 regular season against the Saints. Then, the debut of Radio City Mythbunkers! Scott does a deep, investigative dive into the origins of Radio City and what was in the current location on East Capitol Drive, before WTMJ. That, plus a preferred voice edition of ‘Great Scott!’ and so much more!

Radio City Mythbunkers: Who Was Here First?