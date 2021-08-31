Another rousing edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras!

The evening begins with the topic of a not-so-former host of ‘Jeopardy!’ Mike Richards and his quick fall out of his position on the infamous game show. This leads to a discussion about how times have changed as far as leaving evidence of the past, whether it be comments or a video made, accessible to anyone. We also learn about the one movie genre that wasn’t negatively affected by the pandemic and the psychology behind it according to experts. Also, Great Scott! And the preview of the start of our ‘Mythbunkers’ segment!

Oh! The Horror!