The first-ever occurrence of Ramen Noodles in Scott Warras’ young, yet not diverse diet-filled life. Scott makes, samples, and reviews his first-ever bowl of Ramen noodles live on the air! We also learn that Scott isn’t the only person to never try Ramen before. Weirdly enough, Scott inspires others to try the college delicacy dish for themselves, both for the first time and as a substitute for dinner plans tonight. How did he like it? Did he hate it? Find out here!