Tonight’s show is 20 plus years in the making.

Of course, we begin with the war in Afghanistan which was famously ended today, August 30th, 2021 following 20 years of war. Scott opens up the phone line to get reactions from callers who express their opinions on the war ending. A varying array of opinions are discussed on a day that will be stapled in America’s history.

Plus, something that Scott hasn’t done in 20 plus years. In fact, he has never done this in his entire life! Another WTMJ Nights taste test: the Ramen noodles edition. A bowl made, sampled, eaten, and reviewed live on the air. A radio segment you can’t get anywhere else. Tonight’s full, yet abbreviated edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras, commercial-free, right here!

WTMJ Taste Test: Ramen Noodles