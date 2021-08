*enter punchline*

That’s how the segment works! Scott Warras has a little bit of fun on WTMJ Nights during a spontaneous Punch-Line segment! Our topic is Mayor Tom Barrett who may hold another legislative position just a bit further away from Milwaukee. However, there are some parallels as our listeners point out. Hear the set up, how we got here, and how everyone did on this edition of Punch-Line on WTMJ Nights!