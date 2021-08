After 20 plus years, the radio play-by-play voice of the Milwaukee Bucks, Ted Davis, is retiring. On top of the world, Ted leaves behind a litany of numerous calls of historical wins, heartbreaking losses, and the first NBA Championship in Milwaukee since 1971. Scott Warras is the first of many tributes to happen on the radio. Listen to the Ted Davis edition of Great Scott with Scott Warras on WTMJ Nights