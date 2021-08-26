A true showcase of what WTMJ Nights is all about. We begin on the topic of Ramen noodles. Scott has never had Ramen noodles before. Surprise? Not really, but a setup for a future WTMJ Nights taste test. Scott also gets into President Joe Biden’s comments when he addressed the country earlier today. We hear clips and reactions from listeners. Also, we have another edition of “punch line!” Our subject is Mayor Tom Barrett and his soon-to-be-new future job as ambassador to Luxembourg. Some good interaction and not half-bad punchlines. Plus, it’s national burger day! And we’ve got Matt Pauley Cross Talk!

Full episode commercial-free right here!

“Hey, have you heard the one about Tom Barrett?

Great Scott: A Salute to Ted Davis