Scott Warras was posted up at hole 11 at the first annual WTMJ Classic last week. To bring his own flavor to the patrons of the classic, he decided to yell. Not normal behavior found on the golf course, but, this is Scott we are talking about. It was well-received. And he brought the entire experience here just for you! What did he yell? People had their choice! What did they choose? Listen to the entire experience right here!