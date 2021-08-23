It’s been an entire week since we’ve had a full 3-hour program! So we make it count tonight! The show begins talking about license plates, specifically vanity plates. Scott came across a bit of a contradictory vanity plate when he was out and about the other day. Scott dissects why this person could have such a license plate. The program smoothly transitions to the comments made by Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur regarding the fans in Lambeau. We field phone calls if people agree or disagree with coach. Plus, we get Scott’s recap of the WTMJ Classic and his duties as he supervised hole 11. Also, a possible life saying (or diminishing) version of Great Scott! Also, drive-threw disaster stories! A fun time on tonight’s version of WTMJ Nights!

