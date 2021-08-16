WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras has its only scheduled full program of the week! We being, on a more serious note discussing the recent developments over in Afghanistan and President Biden’s decision to pull troops out of the country. In our longest war in the history of our nation, today was a very significant day, and we cover it as well as hear from callers and their reactions.

We then get back into some lighter fare. In fact, we open up one of the debates of the state! We all love both, but you have to decide which you love more; State Fair or Summerfest? We field phone calls and reasons why people lean more one way or another. Plus! Scott & Pancake finally went to see the movie ‘Pig’ starring Nicholas Cage. A promise to see a movie that we started talking about in June was finally delivered. The guys go through their reviews. Plus, a Rudy Giuliani version of Great Scott, an appearance from Southside James, and so much more. Full shenanigans can be found here, commercial-free!

WTMJ Nights Movie Review: Pig

Fair or Fest: