You know what they say; when it rains, it pours WTMJ Nights! Yes! Scott Warras called from a bullpen to do a spontaneous show due to the Brewers game being postponed due to weather in Pittsburgh (shocker). Lucky enough for everyone, Scott was already at the fair! So he sauntered over to the studio on the grounds, got some help from some security to unlock the door, and away we went!

Scott was pulled from the expo center for this show. So naturally, the program opens up with listener stories about what they have bought while perusing the expo center themselves. Also, more fair stories, a recap of the Field of Dreams game which waterfalls into a discussion of music beds! Oh, what a show it was on last-minute notice! Another classic edition of WTMJ Nights w/ Scott Warras