Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Jeff Potrykous joins Scott Warras on WTMJ Nights to discuss last year’s happenings within the UW Men’s Basketball program.

Back in June, there was audio of a meeting between Head Coach Greg Gard and his players in the midst of a tumultuous season. When the audio was leaked, there really wasn’t so much juice. A team being brutally honest with their coach in the middle of a tough season is pretty typical. However, due to Jeff’s thorough reporting, we learn there are much more wrinkles behind the scenes than we first thought.

