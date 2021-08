Move over, Barak Obama. Step aside, Roger Clemens. Put your wears aside Louis Vutton. Your birthday has been officially overshadowed by the real celebrities; Matt Pauley & Tony Bettack! We cap off the celebration of some of our favorite teammate’s birthdays the only way we know how! Interrupting their birthday and cold calling them on the radio. It is a not-so-ordinary Wednesday, August 4th edition of Great Scott!