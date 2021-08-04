An absolute jam-packed edition of WTMJ Nights!

We begin right out of the gate talking about our Olympic fever. Rather, our lacktherof. Why can’t Scott get juiced up for the Olympics this year? There is one big reason why. Following that, we have a conversation with Milwaukee Journal Sentinal Online sports reporter Jeff Potrykus on the story about the UW-Madison’s men’s basketball team. What started as a tumultuous couple of seasons, quickly turned into what Scott is calling ‘a mutiny’ and Jeff has all of the details. Also included OnMilwaukee.com film critic Matt Meuller gives us his review of ‘Pig’ starring Nicholas Cage. His review may surprise you! And we have a few celebrations lined up. The first is the celebration of the eve of the Wisconsin State Fair! We also have a PAIR of WTMJ Nights birthdays! Enjoy a full show of WTMJ Nights w/ Scott Warras commercial-free!

Jeff Potrykus’ full interview:

Matt Meuller on ‘Pig’

Great Scott! WTMJ Nights Birthday Celebration edition!