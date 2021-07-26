The dental hygiene game has been wiped clean! The common use of mouthwash has been debunked as the incorrect way. A video of a dentist in Great Britain is making its way around the internet is claiming that those who use mouthwash immediately after brushing their teeth are doing more harm than good. Due to the fluoride component in toothpaste being more potent than just mouthwash, your mouthwash can wipe all that fluoride left from your toothpaste. BUT just as we accept the news, a caller calls in to tell us about ‘The Fluoride Conspiracy’

Tin hats are not available. But the segment is right here! Enjoy!