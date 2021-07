Monday, July 26th 2021 edition of Great Scott!

South Korea associating their own images along with each nation during the Parade of Nations during the opening ceremonies of The Olympics. Some images, forced South Korea to issue an apology. Also, the Cleveland Guardians the roller derby team? Didn’t the former Cleveland baseball organization even try to do their research? And finally, a Florida gator wrestlin’ man named Bubba.

Buckle up! It’s Great Scott!