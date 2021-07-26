A big program tonight! A full three hours to fill! We begin with the most breaking news around the internet, that all of us who use mouthwash have been using it wrong? We get to the bottom of this. Plus, we obviously talk the other breaking news that Aaron Rodgers will apparently participate in Packers training camp this week and that he will be signing a one-year deal for a final run in a Packers uniform. Scott presents the interesting question; if he could guarantee a Packers Super Bowl this season, but Rodgers is the quarterback, would it be worth all of the drama Rodgers has been putting fans through for the past few months? We field phone calls. We also talk athletes as role models, a great edition of Great Scott! Catch up with the entire episode commercial-free right here!

The Flouride Conspiracy

Don’t make athletes role models

Great Scott!