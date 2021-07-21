The Milwaukee Bucks are NBA Champions! For the second time in franchise history, and the first time in over 50 years, the Larry O’Brien trophy resides in Milwaukee! So, what better way to celebrate than continuing the post game celebrations all night long! And when we say all night, we mean all night! Scott Warras & company take us through coverage from the end of Bucks Talk starting at 1:30 am on Wednesday, all the way up to Wisconsin’s Morning News with Gene Mueller & the crew at 5 am!

So much fun stuff in tonight’s show including appearances from special guests like Justin Garcia, Bryan Dee, and of course Gene Mueller. We also hear from callers who are full of joy to watch their team solidify their spot in the list of NBA Champions. They give us their perspective from the game both inside the arena, and out into the Deer District. Scott also poses the question; who do you think about when you witness this Milwaukee Bucks win?

The entire episode, commercial free, right here for your enjoyment!