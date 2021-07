The Giannis Statue Commission has been working tirelessly for the past few hours since the idea was brought up on the program. Giannis will most likely get a statue outside of Fiserv Forum. WTMJ Nights decided to spearhead the effort! The question on the table, however, is what pose will Giannis be immortalized in? Scott had some ideas but after a few calls from listeners, we left it up to a poll! Listen to all of the suggestions and more in the entire segment right here!