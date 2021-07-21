Just 12 hours since he was on the air, Scott Warras is back for another edition of WTMJ Nights! We are still reveling in the Bucks championship! Scott asks the questions of listeners about how they felt and where were they when the Bucks won the title. Also, asking how much sleep did everyone get? Plus, we speak to Andrea Novak, owner of Crow Bar & Grill who had a promotion to give out free shots for every Giannis free throw made. Spoiler: he went 17-19 from the line on Tuesday night. A great interview. Also included in tonight’s episode, the season finale of Virtual Basketball! Plus, we commission the start of the Giannis statue outside of Fiserv Forum. What pose should Giannis be in the statue? We field suggestions and try to narrow it down to a vote. A very fun episode of WTMJ Nights! Enjoy commercial-free right here!

Giannis’ statue commission has begun!

The interview with Andrea Novak of Crow Bar & Grill