NBA Finals. Game 6. In Milwaukee! And right outside Fiserv Forum? Another 65,000 screaming Bucks fans are ready to watch their team win their first championship in 50 years! Wait, did you say 65-THOUSAND? That’s a lot of people. What about just watching the game from the privacy of your home? That’s what Scott Warras’ plan is. But, should he head downtown for a once-in-a-lifetime event? Scott fields calls from listeners giving their opinions and justifications of why Scott can’t just let this pass by in the name of comfort and convenience. Did they convince him? Find out right here!