Oh my goodness what another fantastic edition of WTMJ Nights! Pancake is back from his honeymoon and we undoubtedly recap the night and more! But we start talking about one of the biggest sports days in Wisconsin sports history happening in Milwaukee tomorrow, Game 6 of the NBA Finals! The night where the Bucks can clinch their first championship since 1971! With the news coming out today that the Deer District will be forming to fit as many as sixty-five thousand fans outside the doors of Fiserv Forum, listeners call in to tell Scott why he needs to experience this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Plus, in that same vein, we play an NBA Finals edition of Virtual Basketball! We also have Great Scott! And so much more in a full 3-hour edition of WTMJ Nights!