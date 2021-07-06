The only NBA Finals pre-show to the pregame show that you need! WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras. The program begins by talking about the NBA Finals and how fans should feel about this! Also, fan superstitions. Are you superstitious? We break down the best on the text line. Greg Matzek joins us live from Pheonix to set the scene of Game 1. We also keep it close to Milwaukee checking in with Mike Spaulding who reports live from outside the Deer District! All of this, plus we play Virtual Basketball! So much fun to be had, catch up commercial-free right here!