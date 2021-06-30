It was a special edition of WTMJ Nights on Wednesday night. Future Mrs. Pancake was in studio the entire 8 pm hour to field advice about weddings, marriage, and life from WTMJ Nights listeners. Scott Warras had the great idea to set up marriage advice from the newest married member of the WTMJ staff, Tony Bettack as well as the person who has been married for the longest amount of time, Gene Mueller. Two great guys taking time out of their evening to give wise and much needed advice to the two pending-newlyweds; The Pancakes.

Enjoy!