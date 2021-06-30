HUGE show tonight on WTMJ Nights! A full three-hour program flies by. First, Scott talks about the recent Bill Cosby news and gives his thoughts. Plus, we talk to Matt Pauley to recap the Brewers historic 17-5 win over the Chicago Cubs. Following that, we hear from Justin Garcia regarding the “good” news about the Giannis injury. In the 7 o clock hour, we have another edition of Virtual Basketball! Plus, we install another What The Hill investigation about a very bright kid. And the ENTIRE 8 pm hour we are joined in studio by Future Mrs. Pancake as we field phone calls and advice about the wedding day, marriage, and life in general. We are joned by two special guests in that hour, plus a hosewarming/wedding gift from Scott in studio!

A very fun, full show! Enjoy, commercial-free right here!

Matt Pauley on Brewers win

Justin Garcia on Giannis injury news

What The Hill Investigation

Wedding Advice from Tony Bettack & Gene Mueller