Another pre-Bucks playoff game program! The show begins with a cryptic tweet from Davante Adams. What does it all mean?! Plus, we talk the annoyingness of Trae Young. In the same breath we break the news that Young is being held out of Game 4 in Atlanta. To keep with the basketball theme, we play another edition of Virtual Basketball! Also, we take a look at the Morales clock, have some ice cream with politicians and much more.

