Brian Noonan is in for Scott Warras on WTMJ Nights! Tonight’s edition begins talking about a popular late night talk show host who’s last show is tonight! Where does Conan rank among all other past and present talk show hosts? We also get into someone who should retire; Harrison Ford! All of this, plus the 4th of July is right around the corner. Who doesn’t like the 4th? Pets! That’s who. We have Steve Dale, an expert on how to deal with pets and their anxieties. So much info! So many laughs! This is WTMJ Nights w/ Brian Noonan