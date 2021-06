The best 17 minutes of radio on the internet! A post-Brewers, pre-Bucks edition of WTMJ Nights! Our focus is the Bucks Eastern Conference Finals game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks tonight! We go to Greg Matzek who is standing live outside of Fiserv Forum ahead of tip off. Scott breaks down his feeling ahead of game 1, and we make predictions! The entire 17 minute episode right here!