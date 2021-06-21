July 21st, 2021 – the day in baseball infamy that begins the era of the banning of pitchers using sticky substances to better grip the baseball. With the rule change, our baseball insider Matt Pauley gives his expertise to WTMJ Nights. Matt gives his thoughts on if this rule will be enforced moving forward, how diligent it will be checked, if the umpires should be the ones in charge of making the final call to determine if someone is cheating, and so much more!

