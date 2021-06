Another fantastic edition of WTMJ Nights – every best aspect of our show put into a one hour edition! And oh boy, do we cover a lot. We recap Pancake’s reports from the Bucks rally send off as the team heads to Brooklyn for game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi Finals. We also have Great Scott! Talk some Waffle House, have an update on our Alfonso Morales countdown, and so much more! Only one way to experience the best hour in radio commercial free! And that’s right here! Enjoy!