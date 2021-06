Radio City has a new resident! Just a week ago, Scott had a run in with a particular turkey that was, and these are his words, stalking the lobby doors of Radio City. This put Scott in a predicament as he couldn’t leave work due to the fowl obstruction out the door. And wouldn’t you know it? A week later Pancake had his own run in with the terrible turkey too! Their stories chronicled – commercial free – right here: Enjoy!