On the day Gene Mueller announced his retirement, his legacy behind the microphone was profiled all day. But a story that no one else could tell was Scott Warras, and his first meeting with Gene Mueller. When Scott first met Gene, he was already an established radio personality known throughout the state of Wisconsin. Scott describes the level of egos that can be found in celebrities that hold the stature that Gene holds. However, that is not how Gene behaved back in their first meeting, nor has he since. A great story Scott shares about our very own Gene Mueller. Enjoy!



