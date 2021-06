A one-hour edition of WTMJ Nights rolls on ahead of Bucks-Nets Game 6 at Fiserv Forum! We get live reports from Mike Spaulding mingling with the fans in the deer district. We also go into Fiserv Forum where Greg Matzek gives us feel of inside the arena, as well as some analysis on tonight’s pivotal do-or-die game 6 for the Bucks. All of that, plus we get the results for our Gene Mueller edition of WTMJ Bed-Time. Enjoy!