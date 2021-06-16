A full three hour edition of WTMJ Nights, and boy do we make the most of it. We begin the show by discussing the news of the day; the news of Gene Mueller retiring from radio. So, in true WTMJ Nights fashion, we put Gene to bed – so to speak. Our newest edition of WTMJ Nights Bed-Time featuring Gene Mueller caps the first hour. In the 2nd hour we hear about Scott’s first interaction with Gene Mueller. We also hear a great feature that was done by his kids that was played in the morning news program. And we play a very close round of Virtual Basketball in week 20 of the competition! In the 3rd hour, we get an update from Pancake’s wedding endeavor. Speaking of update we get our first “Un Update” in quite some time. Great Scott, a quiz of federal holidays and so much more! Enjoy!