Normally, we don’t have a WTMJ Nights program if there are sports on. However, tonight was a special case! With Bucks Playoff basketball not starting until 7, the time from 6p-7p must be filled! And it is, with WTMJ Nights w/ Scott Warras! Tonight’s show begins with Scott remembering his weekend assignment that he forgot to do. Plus, we give the latest on the FPC countdown with a development with former Chief Alfonso Morales. Plus Great Scott! And we have a caller ask the pivotal question; what exactly is WTMJ Nights? Enjoy!

Short on time? Catch up with tonight’s edition of Great Scott right here: