Tonight’s show kick off “celebrating” National running day! Scott isn’t shy about giving his thoughts on National running day. We field phone calls with tips on how to get Scott moving. We also reconvene on the latest for the FPC’s deadline to either come up with a settlement, or reinstate former police chief Alfonso Morales to back to his position as chief. And we talk everyone’s top Mall Meal Marvels! All of this, plus an update on wedding planning, Virtual Basketball, Great Scott, and so much more in a full three hour edition of WTMJ Nights!