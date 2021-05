Welcome to WTMJ Nights Bytes! Since sports are in full swing, both Scott & Pancake don’t have as many editions of the show as we would like. So, to keep everyone posted (and interested) in the “goings-ons” of our show – we have put together a little segment for you to hold you over until our next program. This WTMJ Night Byte – The saga of Pancake’s wedding including the invitation as well as Scott’s eventual RSVP. Enjoy!