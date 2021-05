Tonight’s show kicks off giving the latest developments to the former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales case – where a judge has ruled the FPC has 45 days to settle, or Morales will be promoted to Chief once again. We cover that in the only way we know how – by making fun and playing movie clips. Scott also has a huge announcement that he shares with the WTMJ Nights family. Plus, we play virtual basketball and more! Let’s have some fun