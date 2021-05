Saturday, May 15th 2021 was Kevin Well’s last day as a WTMJ News anchor. Unfortunately, neither Scott nor Pancake was in the office that day. A prominent voice and very much part of the WTMJ Nights family, we decided to cold call Kevin and give him the proper sign off he deserves. Our send off below. You can catch the entire March 17th edition of WTMJ Nights right here

Kevin Wells aka “Lil’ Toot’s” sign off