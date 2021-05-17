A big show tonight! We begin discussing the newest clearance item in Wal Mart stores. This seamlessly transitions into a discussion about an observation you will make about someone after not seeing them since the social distance guidelines have been in place. Plus! The entire interview with Patrick Baldwin Jr & UW Milwaukee men’s basketball Head Coach Patrick Baldwin where the both detail their journey through recruiting, their words of advice to young kids and parents when it comes to trusting your decisions and how parents should go about encouraging, but not forcing. Also, we have Great Scott! And bid farewell to a familiar voice on WTMJ Nights who has moved on to his next chapter. All that and much more in tonight’s edition of WTMJ Nights

Enjoy!