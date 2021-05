The first program in over a week! We begin talking about birthdays! (Happy belated, Scott!) And things that people should do before they are 40 – or while they are 40, as Scott learned via mail. We also have a long overdue to WTMJ Nights Bed Time as our way of covering the Aaron Rodgers saga with his current (for now) team. We have some fun there, including a very jovial round of Virtual Basketball, & so much more! Enjoy the show!