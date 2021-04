Tonight’s show kicks off talking about panhandlers and the frequency we have seen them around Milwaukee in recent years. Scott gives his own accounts of panhandler interaction, as well as asking our favorite question; why? We also get the return of Rusty Mehlberg to the studio to talk about the birth of his new baby girl. Listeners call in to give Rusty some parental advice. We also play Virtual Basketball and have a fun round of Great Scott! Enjoy!