Our special program that included a simulcast with our neighbors down the hall 101.7 The Truth. Scott is joined by Dr. Ken Harris who has police lieutenant experience and take live reactions and thoughts of the Dereck Chauvin trial, which had the verdict come through just a few hours ago. The guys talk about what it means moving forward, the justice system doing it’s job, as well as reaction from listeners.

That full show:

The second hour of the program begins with WCCO anchor and reporter Sloane Martin who has been covering the Chauvin trial and reports live from Minneapolis. As the hour goes on, we continue our coverage and reaction from around the world including, a very – um – tone deaf statement from Nancy Pelosi. And the Las Vegas Raiders throw their name in the ring of poorly timed and worded statements. All in just this hour!