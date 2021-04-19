Tonight’s program begins with Scott talking about learning that there is not just three, or five, but twelve wards in Milwaukee! This leads to the most recent updates on Pancake’s wedding and now bachelor party plans! Some texters ask the question, did Scott get invited to the wedding? Will he be going to the bachelor party? A lot of hard hitting stuff in the first hour. Plus, we get everyone’s signature fast food dish, talk about jury duty, have Great Scott, and a legendary cross-talk segment with Matt Pauley. Enjoy!