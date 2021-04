Tonight’s spur of the moment show begins celebrating 414 day! We also talk vaccines with the news of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine causing rare, but serious blood clots in some patients. We get some perspective and thoughts from listeners. We also talk dumbest injuries ever sustained – some good laughs in that segment. Plus, Aaron Rodgers capturing another funny moment in his Jeopardy guest hosting venture, could your dog help you make $20,000? And so much more! Enjoy: