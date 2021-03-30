Tonight’s show kicks off talking more about the trial of Derrick Chauvin. Derrell expels further on the idea that people’s perspectives would change if it was their own family members in the position that George Floyd was in. We then get into vaccines as the news broke earlier today that all Wisconsin citizens over the age of 16 will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. Although Derrell hates needles, he is excited to be vaccinated. Callers weigh in on their thoughts as well. We end the show talking about the legacy of Barry Alvarez with the rumored news that he will retire as UW’s Athletic Director